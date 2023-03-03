The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 presented the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen winners awards on Feb. 7.

The awards include a plaque and money.

The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 presented the Voice of Democracy first-place award to Joseph Sams of Eastview High School in Apple Valley Feb. 7.
The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 presented the Patriot Pen awards to three Valley Middle School students in Apple Valley Feb. 7. This year’s winners are Celeste Mochama, first place; Ada Hansen, second place, and Anya Nelson, third place.

