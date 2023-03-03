The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 presented the Patriot Pen awards to three Valley Middle School students in Apple Valley Feb. 7. This year’s winners are Celeste Mochama, first place; Ada Hansen, second place, and Anya Nelson, third place.
The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 presented the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen winners awards on Feb. 7.
The awards include a plaque and money.
Joseph Sams of Eastview High School in Apple Valley received the Voice of Democracy first place award from Post 9433. The Voice of Democracy is an audio-essay program that provides high school students in grades nine through 12 with the opportunity to express themselves in a recorded essay in regard to a democratic and patriotic-theme that is submitted to a local VFW Post. The 2022-23 VOD theme was; “Why is the Veteran Important?” The first-place winner is then sent to the Department of Minnesota VFW District. The district winner goes the state level and state winner goes to national where the National VFW winner can receive a $35,000 scholarship, according to the Rosemount VFW.
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in sixth through eighth grades enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Patriot Pen is a written essay of 300 to 400 words. The 2022-23 Patriot Pen theme was; “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
This year the three Patriot Pen winners were from Valley Middle School of STEM in Apple Valley. The winners were: Celeste Mochama, first place; Ada Hansen, second place and Anya Nelson, third place. Mochama went on to win fourth place in the Minnesota VFW 2nd District.
