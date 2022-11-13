Rosemount VFW and Yellow Ribbon events slated Nov 13, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rosemount VFW to have Pork Rib Dinner The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 will have a Pork Rib Dinner on Monday, Nov. 21, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., or until the ribs are gone. One the menu are ribs, coleslaw and French fries.Cost is $10.The Monday Night Football game is between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.The VFW is at 2625 120th St. W. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Night at FiresideBeyond the Yellow Ribbon Night will be Monday, Nov. 21 at Fireside Restaurant and Bar in Rosemount. A portion of Fireside’s profits on Monday from 5-7 p.m. goes to support the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Chapter.Fireside is at 3410 150th St. W. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Vfw Post Rosemount Rosemount Fireside Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Dakota County area Minnesota House and Senate results 2022 Apple Valley City Council, mayor candidates share views at forum Letter: A case of stolen valor E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 11, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 11, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 11, 2022 0
