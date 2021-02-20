For the ninth consecutive year, Halvor Lines Inc., has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For by the Truckload Carrier’s Association and CarriersEdge.
One of Halvor’s largest terminals is located in Rosemount. The trucking company also operates a CDL training program out of its facility in Inver Grove Heights.
Only 20 of the nation’s trucking companies earn a Best Fleet designation each year. Companies must be nominated by at least one driver to be considered for the honor. Once nominated, companies participate in an extensive survey and evaluation that includes additional input from company drivers.
The evaluation covers a broad range of topics, including pay and benefits, safety practices, innovation, training, advancement opportunities, and overall company culture. In addition to surveys, participants also participate in a 90-minute interview with representatives of CarriersEdge and the TCA.
The Best Fleets awards recognize U.S. and Canadian trucking companies that provide exemplary work environments for professional truck drivers and employees. Dozens of trucking companies are nominated each year, but only 20 earn a Best Fleets designation.
Superior, Wisconsin-based Halvor Lines employs more than 650 people, including more than 500 drivers, and works with more than 100 independent truck owner-operators.
“Earning a Best Fleets designation is a real honor, particularly because it is based heavily on driver nominations and on input from surveys of our drivers,” says Halvor CEO Jon Vinje. “The evaluation process is rigorous, but worth the work, because we gain valuable insights that help us better serve our drivers each year.”
“We focus on excellence in every area of our operations,” says Halvor President Ryan Fraley. “Whether it’s over-the-road safety or employee health, we want to do our best for our drivers, our employees, our customers and our communities. We’re grateful to Best Fleets and our drivers for officially recognizing that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.