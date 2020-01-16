At the Section 3 debate tournament on Jan. 10-11, all six of the Rosemount students who competed qualified for the state tournament.
In the policy debate event, the teams of Virinch Pandari-Caelin Smith and Anika Jackson-Kate Nozal compiled records of three wins and one loss each, and finished in a tie for second place. All four of those debaters are juniors.
This will be second consecutive trip to state for Jackson, who was a semifinalist last year at the championships. Policy competitors are debating a topic on whether the United States should reduce its international sales of arms.
In the Lincoln-Douglas event, junior Tanvi Adige and sophomore Cierra Phillips both finished with 4-2 records to qualify in fourth and sixth place, respectively. LD students are debating whether nations should eliminate their nuclear arsenals.
The state tournament will be held Jan. 17 and 18 at the University of Minnesota. The head coach of Rosemount debate is Cort Sylvester, and assistant coaches are Nathan Wodarz, Rachel Baumann, Anthony Nixon, Jack Sewpersaud and Logan Hathaway.
