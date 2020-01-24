Rosemount High School students Joshue Galvez and Sean Witte won the Minnesota ASE high school competition and will compete against 29 other teams from across the United States at the National Automotive Technology Competition on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15.
Ian Rabanus, instructor from Rosemount High School, will be leading the student team to the competition in New York City.
In the weeks prior to the contest, the team will spend much of their spare time preparing for the contest challenges. Both Joshue and Sean plan to continue their automotive education at one of Minnesota’s college technician program.
Both students agreed that they are looking forward to experiencing the competition and the New York International Car Show, which is billed as having the most awesome display of cars the students will probably will ever see in their lives.
The Minnesota New York Runoff Competition was held at the Chrysler Training Center in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 3. The competition was open to career-bound senior students from ASE accredited programs in Minnesota. It was a test of skill, a measure of knowledge and a race against the clock.
“A big thank you goes out to the FCA for opening up their training center for the day and assisting with competition,” Rabanus said. “I also want to recognize the Luther Group for assisting with providing vehicles and gifts for all student competitors too. Plus a very big thank goes out to the Carousel Motor Group for sponsoring the major prizes.”
This year’s team is supported by the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association.
