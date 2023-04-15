Oluwabukunmi Ola, a junior at Rosemount High School, was selected as one of eight recipients of the Ann Bancroft Foundation Trailblazer Fellowship grants of up to $2,500.
The program allows ninth- to 12th-grade students to apply for a grant to fund a dream and as a head start on their road to independence, college, and career.
Bukunmi is an artist who enjoys making beaded mats and keychains. She used her first ABF grant to host a virtual event amidst the pandemic called Creative Craft and Care (C2 Care) project.
Bukunmi said it is her dream is to make a difference in the lives of those around her and be a leader amongst her peers. She will use the fellowship grant toward career clarity courses, saving up for college tuition, and a travel stipend toward the costs of visiting colleges.
The Ann Bancroft Foundation Trailblazer Fellowship experience prepares participants to dream bolder as they prepare for the next stage after high school, deepening significant gains in their ability to succeed.
The experience allows Trailblazers to thrive through connection, confidence, creativity, individuality, risk-taking, and courage.
“Last year, we committed to digging deep and listening to our Trailblazers, mentors, and supporters,” says Ethelind Kaba, ABF executive director. “The need to invest in the dreams of girls and gender-expansive youth is there. We are excited to begin that commitment with these eight incredible youth. They bring their unique talents and gifts to share with each other and continue to grow to as incredible young adults and the next leaders in their communities.”
The foundation which was created by Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers, will accept applications for the 2023 Trailblazer Fellowship starting fall 2023. Learn more about the program at annbancroftfoundation.org.
