edu rhs speech ep c.jpg

Several members of the Rosemount High School speech team started their seasons with strong performances at the Eden Prairie Eagle Invitational. From left Lauren Sanday and Meena Thakurdial, who together finished third in the consolation round of dramatic duo; Charley Eatchel, who finished fifth in poetry and second in the consolation round of prose; Olivia Betters, who finished first in the consolation round of prose and third in the consolation round of poetry.

Tags

Load comments