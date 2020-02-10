Gavin Miller

Gavin Miller, a sixth-grader at Rosemount Middle School, will participate in the Elks State Free Throw contest Feb. 15.

 Photo submitted

Gavin Miller, 12, of Rosemount, earned a trip to the Elks State Free Throw Shooting Competition Feb. 15 in Hutchinson.

After winning the Dakota County free throw shooting competition in November, Miller moved on to the district competition Feb. 1 in Brooklyn Park.

Miller made 19-of-25 free throws earning him a spot in the state competition Feb. 15.

After winning, he said, “It’s an honor to have such great competition and be able to move ahead to the next round.”

The Elks host youth events through out the year that are low-cost or free and help promote youth sports. Miller is a sixth-grader at Rosemount Middle School and enjoys school, snowboarding and playing video games.

