The Rosemount High School Marching Band wrapped up its 2022 competitive season on a high note this past weekend at the Bands of America 2022 Grand Nationals Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was the band’s second trip to the Championships and only the third Minnesota band to ever attend the event. This year, 100 bands from across the nation competed.

After preliminary competition, Rosemount was named as one of 34 semifinalists – the second time for the band that achieved the honor in their first trip in 2021. After preliminary competition, the band was ranked 18th overall and fifth place in Class AAA. In semifinals, Rosemount was ranked 24th overall and retained fifth place in Class AAA.

