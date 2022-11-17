The Rosemount High School Marching Band wrapped up its 2022 competitive season on a high note this past weekend at the Bands of America 2022 Grand Nationals Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, where it Rosemount was ranked 24th overall and placed fifth in Class AAA.
The Rosemount High School Marching Band wrapped up its 2022 competitive season on a high note this past weekend at the Bands of America 2022 Grand Nationals Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was the band’s second trip to the Championships and only the third Minnesota band to ever attend the event. This year, 100 bands from across the nation competed.
After preliminary competition, Rosemount was named as one of 34 semifinalists – the second time for the band that achieved the honor in their first trip in 2021. After preliminary competition, the band was ranked 18th overall and fifth place in Class AAA. In semifinals, Rosemount was ranked 24th overall and retained fifth place in Class AAA.
“We are so proud of what this band has accomplished this year,” said director Leon Sieve. “Each year, we raise the bar and our students work hard to achieve the goals we set for them. Being in the top 25 at this competition is real achievement for our kids and this program.”
Rosemount’s marching season is not done yet. With the competitive season behind them, the band now turns its focus on preparing for their trip to Pasadena, California, in December. Rosemount will be performing in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. The band will also get an opportunity to perform its 2022 field show “The Rose” at the Tournament of Roses’ Bandfest on New Year’s Eve. Bandfest invites all of the bands selected to perform at that year’s Rose Parade to showcase their field show at Pasadena City College. They will get to march in the Disneyland daily parade on Dec. 30.
For more information or to support the band in their fundraising efforts for their Rose Parade trip, go to Rosemountband.com or visit the Rosemount High School Band Program Facebook and Instagram page.
