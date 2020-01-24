Rosemount residents can help set the direction of their community by applying to serve on city commissions.

Commission openings for 2020 include for the Park and Recreation Commission (three), Planning Commission (one) and Utility Commission (one).

All terms are for three years and begin April 1. Applications are due by Feb. 14 with interviews scheduled for March.

Residents interested in serving on a Commission may pick up an application at City Hall. Application forms are also available on the city’s website.

Commissioners receive a $35 stipend for each regular meeting they attend.

More information is available at 651-322-2003 or cityclerk@ci.rosemount.mn.us.

Load comments