Rosemount is joining with cities across the country to encourage residents to make the commitment to reduce water pollution and conserve water by participating in the National Mayor’s Water Challenge for Water Conservation during the month of April. Go to MyWaterPledge.com to take the pledge to conserve and protect our water resources.
Through the effort, people can learn how much impact a few simple changes can make.
There are chances to earn prizes as well.
Last year residents from over 2,000 cities in all 50 states pledged to reduce their yearly water use by over 1 billion gallons and reduce waste sent to landfills by 35 million pounds.
In celebration of the mayor’s water challenge, and to get residents thinking about ways they can save water, the city will be posting a series of water saving tips on Wednesdays throughout April on its Facebook page.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 22
The city of Rosemount will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosemount Police Department Lobby, 2875 145th St. W., lower level.
Drop-off is safe and anonymous. Keep medicines in their original container and place them in a sealed, clear plastic bag (pills can remain in blister packs). Place medicine that is no longer in its original container in a clear plastic bag and write the name of the medicine on the bag.
All types of medicines are accepted, including prescription medicines, controlled substances, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, and pet medicines.
Medicines are accepted in all forms, including aerosols, blister packs, capsules, creams, gels, inhalers, liquids, patches, pills, powders, and Epi-pens.
Items that will not be accepted are needles, sharps, vape pens (e-cigarettes) or thermometers. No medicines from businesses, including health care facilities, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and veterinary clinics can be accepted.
People are reminded to never pour medications down the sink or flush down the toilet.
For more info on National Take Back Day, including other drop-off locations, visit the National Take Back website at dea.gov/takebackday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.