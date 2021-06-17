The Rosemount Police Department is planning a community gathering for all Rosemount residents June 29.
The fifth annual Party in the Park will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Central Park, 2875 145th St.
Residents can see vehicles and equipment, meet law enforcement officers from a variety of regional agencies and have a free meal.
A barbecue dinner will be served to the first 500 guests, while supplies last.
The event is free, and officers will be collecting donations for 360 Communities and the local food shelf.
A bike raffle will be offered for all children in attendance.
Participating agencies include: Rosemount Police; Rosemount Fire; Rosemount Public Works; Dakota County Parks, Lakes & Trails; Dakota County Drone Team; Minnesota State Patrol vehicles and helicopter; Special Operations Team; South Metro SWAT; M Health Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota National Guard.
“We are thrilled to be hosting an in-person event and engaging with Rosemount residents face-to-face once again,” Community Resource Officer Cassie Witt said. “We did our best to get creative during the pandemic, but we are just as excited as everyone else to reconnect with our community.”
Witt grew up in Rosemount, joined the Rosemount Police Department in 2016 and was assigned to the CRO position last year.
“Engaging and connecting with people is the best part of my job. Creating connections helps to keep our community safe,” Witt said.
The list of most needed items for 360 Communities include: shampoo, conditioner, African American hair care products, toilet paper, toothpaste, razors, hand soap, shower gel, lotion, feminine hygiene products, sunscreen, bug spray, diapers, baby wipes, bleach, cleaning wipes, Lysol spray, sponges, other cleaning supplies and laundry soap.
There’s also a need for gift cards (gas, grocery, Uber, Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart, etc.)
The most needed food items include: flour, sugar, seasonings, jelly, ketchup, mustard, syrup, cooking oil, rice, pasta, cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, canned meats, nut butter, dry beans, corn flour, wheat flour, Fufu flour, fish sauce and bamboo shoots.
To connect with Rosemount PD, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/police or reach out to Witt at cassie.witt@ci.rosemount.mn.us.
