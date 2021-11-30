Following is a portion of the statement the Rosemount Police Department provided in advance of President Joe Biden's visit to Dakota County Technical College today. The president is expected to deliver remarks today at 3:30 p.m.
President Biden will be visiting Rosemount today for a private visit to Dakota County Technical College.
1. This event is not open to the public. There are no tickets available.
2. Several local law enforcement agencies will assist the Rosemount Police Department to provide a safe environment for all.
3. Expect temporary road closures sometime in the afternoon. There will be two closures: when the president’s motorcade arrives and when it leaves. Expect a 15 minute delay on each end.
4. If you are looking to show support for or protest the president’s visit, the safest and closest place will be the intersection of Highway 42 and Akron. The general public is not recommended to attend because there are not safe areas along the highway. If you are determined to see the motorcade, it is suggested to park along Akron going north/south.
5. We are aware of potential protests planned in the area. We have several partnering agencies across the metro that will be in Rosemount assisting with any issues, and we are also in contact with some of the event organizers who have assured us any protests will be peaceful.
Our goal is to maintain the standards of public safety that are in place even with the president’s visit. It is our belief that the vast array of mutual aid assistance we are receiving will help us achieve this goal.
Those with valid questions can email comment@ci.rosemount.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.