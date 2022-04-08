The Rosemount Police Department is offering decals to Rosemount residents who live with a silent condition that may affect their ability to communicate with first responders during an emergency.
Decals available through the program include autism/special needs, brain injury/PTSD, dementia/Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and deaf/hearing impaired. The purpose of the decals is to notify first responders when they could be interacting with or attempting to care for someone who may require special considerations.
Decals are to be displayed in a resident’s home on the inside of the front door or on a refrigerator. This placement will help to prevent crimes of opportunity and ensure consistency for first responders as they enter a home.
Rosemount residents can pick up decals in the Police Department lobby during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 2875 145th St. W.). Citizens can go online and order the decals by going to the city website and searching with the keyword “decals.” Direct link at ci.rosemount.mn.us/827/Emergency-Response-Decals-Program. Recipients must be a Rosemount resident.
This program was initiated by Officer Kendra Wubben and Sgt. Ryan Coughlin based on a similar program in Carver County.
“Knowledge is power,” Wubben said. “The more first responders know when they arrive on the scene of an emergency, the faster and more specific care they can provide to that person.”
