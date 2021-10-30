The Rosemount Port Authority, the entity responsible for economic development in Rosemount, is launching a one-year pilot grant program to help attract new dining options to the city.
After city staff identified barriers restaurants face when entering the market, it found that one of the biggest costs is a Sewer Availability Charge.
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, Rosemount’s SAC Grant Program will offer a way to help businesses alleviate some SAC costs associated with opening a new restaurant or tap house.
SAC credits are determined by the Met Council and businesses are charged both a Met Council and municipal SAC charge, which are currently $2,485 and $1,200 per SAC credit, respectively.
SAC fees are based on maximum capacity and not average daily usage, so larger restaurants with seasonal space tend to have higher SAC credits assigned for new development or repurposing non-restaurant space. While the SAC fees are important to the Met Council and cities to maintain and build new infrastructure, they can present a barrier to large users with tight margins like restaurants and bars.
Through the program, the city plans to offer SAC grants up to $20,000 annually. Grant amounts will be equal to 50% of the SAC fees charged by the city of Rosemount. The full Met Council SAC fees would still be collected. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
“We are eager to propose new and creative programs to help attract businesses to Rosemount,” said Port Authority Chair Heidi Freske. “Offering a SAC grant program could give Rosemount an edge when working with new restaurateurs who may be considering our community.”
The Rosemount Port Authority is funding this one-year pilot program and will review the program outcomes before adjusting available funds or grant requirements for future years.
For full details, go to ci.rosemount.mn.us/783/Current-Business-Assistance and click on the SAC Grant Program tab.
Questions should be directed to Economic Development Coordinator Eric Van Oss at Eric.VanOss@ci.rosemount.mn.us or 651-322-2059.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.