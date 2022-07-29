gen rm witt award

Rosemount Community Resource Officer Cassie Witt (second from right) was recently awarded a Distinguished Service Award for her efforts to bring the Sigma Tactical Wellness program to the Rosemount Police Department. Also in attendance at the honoring was Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom (second from left).

 Photo submitted

Rosemount Community Resource Officer Cassie Witt was recently awarded a Distinguished Service Award for her efforts to bring the Sigma Tactical Wellness program to the Rosemount Police Department. Sigma Tactical Wellness offers a program for public safety personnel that tests for early markers of coronary issues that traditional medical insurance would not cover. This is significant because coronary disease is the No. 1 killer of police officers.

“We strive to build a culture that takes care of the people who take care of people,” said Rosemount Chief Mikael Dahlstrom. “We began putting sincere focus into our officer wellness programs and Officer Witt emerged as a change agent. She is passionate about officer wellness and we are grateful for her leadership in this area.”

Tags

Load comments