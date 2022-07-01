Minnesota Association of Women Police name Ruesink Officer of the Year
Rosemount Police Officer Katie Ruesink was recently honored as the 2020 Officer of the Year from the Minnesota Association of Women Police. Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Association met in person and presented awards its their annual conference in Duluth. A delegation of Rosemount Police Department leaders were on hand to celebrate with Ruesink as she received her award.
“Each year we receive a great number of nominations in all areas the association recognizes,” the association said. “Selecting a standout is always a task we do not take lightly.”
Ruesink was nominated by Chief Mikael Dahlstrom for her leadership, courage, and selflessness, in addition to her determination and work ethic in what is typically seen as a male-dominated profession.
“Katie does not shy away from challenges,” Dahlstrom said. “Instead, she elevates her performance to answer some of the most critical and adverse challenges faced by our department and profession.”
Ruesink’s resume includes:
- First female officer to serve as team leader on South Metro SWAT
- Served as a tactical lead for Ramsey, Washington, Dakota and Beltrami counties during civil unrest of 2020
- Helped to research and purchase new non-lethal munition options for the department, in addition to being a training expert in this area
- Maintains a paramedic license and certifies all officers and staff as needed
- Develops and hosts training courses at the Minnesota Special Operations Tactical Association conference
- Event coordinator for the South Metro Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota
Ruesink has served with the Rosemount Police Department since 2014. Prior to becoming a police officer, she spent 10 years working as a full-time paramedic in the Twin Cities.
When Ruesink is not working, she is spending time with family, working on her latest woodworking project or hiking with her dog on the North Shore.
