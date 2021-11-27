The Rosemount High School marching band wrapped up its 2021 season on a high note this Nov. 11-13 at the Bands of America 2021 Grand Nationals Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was the band’s first trip to the championships and only the third Minnesota band to ever attend the prestigious event. This year, 100 bands from across the nation competed.
After preliminary competition, Rosemount was named as one of 34 semifinalists – the first time a band from Minnesota has achieved this honor. In the semifinals, Rosemount was ranked 24th overall and fifth place in Class AAA.
“It is simply hard to put into words the feelings of pride, accomplishment, and gratitude that we as directors have for what we just experienced,” director Leon Sieve said. “Putting a marching band together after a season off and training a band with half of its members being new was no small task, but collectively we did it together. Personally, I’ve never felt prouder.”
While Rosemount’s marching season is over for the year, they have their minds set on a spring break 2022 trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, with the concert bands.
To learn more about the band program, visit the website, RosemountBand.com or their Facebook page.
