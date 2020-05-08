Taking Heart: A Virtual Interfaith Community Gathering will be held online this year on Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m., due to concerns about large gatherings spreading COVID-19.
The event, which is a partnership of the Minnesota Council of Churches and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota is co-sponsored by South Metro Islamic Center in Rosemount.
The Taking Heart Open Houses program has been bringing Muslims and non-Muslims together for food and conversation for 15 years. In 2019 over 1,400 community members participated in Taking Heart during Ramadan, the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunup to sundown.
This year, because of the stay at home order, the groups cannot offer the open houses. A Zoom webinar will be held to encourage people of all faiths or none to log in and hear the essentials of every Taking Heart event: Opening remarks and welcome with a recitation of the Quran and the call to prayer; a presentation on Islam and Ramadan and its customs given by young adults; breakout groups where a number of topics can be discussed.
Registrants will be sent a link so that they can sign on to the webinar.
In order to receive a link to this free Zoom event, register at https://bit.ly/RegisterTH.
