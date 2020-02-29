Rosemount Middle School eighth graders Blake Leuth, alto saxophone; Vanessa Huang, clarinet; Annika Allen, trombone; and Charlie Ewing, tuba, were named to the Minnesota Band Directors Association 2019-2020 Mid-Level All-State Concert Band.
Leuth was selected for the Minnesota Band Directors Association 2019-2020 All-State Jazz Ensemble for the second year in a row.
The following Rosemount Middle School band members were selected to the 2019-2020 All District Festival Band: Avery Rene, Ashley Swenson, An Le, Jacob Gifford, Lauren Begich, Gabrielle Hoover, Huang, Leuth, Lorenna Hernandez, Emily Hopke, Mara Rhodes, Sophia Sandkamp, Eva Nowlin, Allen, Jacob Bigalk, Ryan Jelinski, Ewing and Ryan Erzar.
