Judgment Day

Rob Jung, the author of “Judgment Day: A Psychological Thriller,” will be featured during the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet the Author event Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Robert Junghans, a California son who was raised in the Midwest and studied in the Minnesota’s State University system and Harvard Law School, writes under the pen name of Rob Jung.

