Rob Jung, the author of “Judgment Day: A Psychological Thriller,” will be featured during the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet the Author event Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
Robert Junghans, a California son who was raised in the Midwest and studied in the Minnesota’s State University system and Harvard Law School, writes under the pen name of Rob Jung.
Like several recent Meet The Author speakers, he once practiced law.
It was a career that included a considerable amount of writing, he said.
Prior to his legal career, Junghans had worked seven years as a newspaper journalist, another vocation not uncommon to authors, and one that nourished his curiosity and natural storytelling skills.
“I started writing novels and found out I knew nothing about the craft,” he said.
He was a quick learner.
Published in 2019, “Cloud Warriors” was the first of his four novels. His latest book, “Judgment Day,” is a final title in his Chimera Chronicles trilogy — a tale focusing on the first U.S. senator charged with murder.
“I love history, mysteries and thrillers,” said Junghans. “That’s what I like to read, so that’s what I write. My next book will be a historical mystery set in Ireland and England.”
Junghans is a member of The Loft Literary Society, Sisters in Crime, Mystery Writers of America, and a founding member of South of the River Writers. In addition, he recently found gold by creating a popular venue of Q & A for authors and fans alike, serving as the ringmaster of Minnesota Mystery Night, a monthly sold-out event at Axel’s restaurant in Mendota Heights. Featuring interviews with some of the best mystery/thriller authors in the Midwest every third Monday at 7 p.m., Junghans has tapped into an interest in how stories are created.
A natural raconteur first urged on by family to write, Junghans credits the younger set for his career as an author.
“I started telling stories to spend more time with my grandchildren. It was at their urging that I started writing my stories,” he said.
Like many writers, he forged his own set of rules as an author: “Every hero needs to be flawed, and every villain has to have good traits,” he said. “Otherwise, your readers won’t identify with them. I like writing female characters because they tend to be more nuanced than men. Also, find humor in everything and practice moderation in all things. And never stop chasing your dreams. every day is a celebration. My life has far exceeded my expectations and provided far more than I deserve.”
