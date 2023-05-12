Joan Treppa, author of “Reclaiming Lives - Pursuing Justice for Six Innocent Men,” will be the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s final Meet The Author in its winter-spring series, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Robert Trail Library.
She will talk about her book, which is a testimony to a determined individual obsessed with uncovering the truth about a bizarre case from start to finish.
The book is based on an “imperfect storm” that hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1992, leaving a city at odds with itself over a murder case that divided families and a legacy of doubt that continues to this day. Families and friendships split over the arrest of six suspects and the trial that sent them to prison for life — convicted of a murder that they insisted they had not committed. The district attorney at the time remained unrepentant about what some called a rush to judgment. Another casualty was the city’s police department.
Over the years, growing doubts about the quality of their original investigation poised a question: had they arrested the right suspects? The story was classic life imitating art — a Perry Mason mystery without the fictional lawyer’s 11th-hour courtroom surprise. Instead, forgotten by most, time slipped away for the six men scattered in a half-dozen Wisconsin prisons. Not everyone thought justice had been served.
Factory worker Tom Monfils, the victim, had died a gruesome death on site and circumstantial evidence led to the arrest of six of his co-workers. But had the justice system solved the case?
Treppa, a wife and mother, began her crusade with no legal training, no team of forensics experts, and no draw on unlimited funds to finance her crusade — righting a grievous wrong done to six papermill workers by a system anxious to solve their co-worker’s death.
Motivated by both childhood memories of being bullied by those in power, Treppa became an advocate for the powerless, those wrongly convicted in our imperfect legal system (since 1989, the National Registry of Exonerations reports 3,308 cases of wrongly convicted people).
Treppa has worked with similar watchdog groups sharing her commitment and formed a small army of advocates and veteran lawyers to help. Her book, four years in the making, was awarded three independent awards and eventually opened the doors for several of the imprisoned men — one of whom remains imprisoned. She’s not yet done.
