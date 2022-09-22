The Rosemount High School Marching Band debuted its 2022 field show “The Rose” on Sept. 10 at the Eastview Marching Band Festival and took first in Class 3A. The band also received awards for outstanding solo and winds section.
Photo contributed by Bruce Maeda
Rosemount High School marching band's 2022 drum majors are from left Julia Grayson, Grace Brandt, Adam Polanski, Jaxon Jones.
Everything is coming up roses for the Rosemount High School Marching Band. On Sept. 10, the band debuted its 2022 field show “The Rose” at the Eastview Marching Band Festival and took first in Class 3A. The band also received awards for outstanding solo and winds section.
The theme of this year’s show is a nod to what will be the group’s last performance of the season, marching in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 2, 2023. It also includes musical selections that honor Rosemount’s Irish heritage.
“This season already feels special,” said RHS band director Calvin Lipetzky. “We have a great group of kids who have been working hard since spring and a fantastic show that we are all excited about.”
Prior to the Rose Parade, the band has a full competitive season, including a return trip to the Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, in November where the band was a semifinalist on its first trip last year.
Next up is the band’s home competition Sept. 24 at 12 noon at Irish Stadium in Rosemount. The band will be hosting 16 bands from the Midwest in competition and will perform “The Rose” in exhibition. Open to the public, the day will be full of performances and refreshments. Gates open at 11 a.m.; admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.
For more information or to support the band in its fundraising efforts for the Rose Parade trip, go to Rosemountband.com or visit the Rosemount High School Band Program Facebook page.
