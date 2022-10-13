The Rosemount High School marching band earned two caption awards in preliminary Youth in Music competition (Outstanding Percussion and Visual), and, a member of the band, Taysa Peterson, earned one of YIM’s student scholarships.
The Rosemount High School Marching Band won the Class 4A Minnesota State Championship for the 15th time since the competition began in 2005 at the Youth in Music Championships on Oct. 8 at US Bank Stadium.
Rosemount was named the Class 4A overall champion and the 2022 Grand Champions after two performances of their show, “The Rose.”
Photo contributed by Bruce Maeda
Rosemount High School marching band drum majors are (from left) Julia Grayson, Adam Polanski, Grace Brandt and Jaxon Jones.
Photo contributed by Audra Simmering
The Rosemount High School marching band earned two caption awards in preliminary Youth in Music competition (Outstanding Percussion and Visual), and, a member of the band, Taysa Peterson, earned one of YIM’s student scholarships.
Photo contributed by Jeremy Peters
The Rosemount High School Marching Band won the Class 4A Minnesota State Championship for the 15th time since the competition began in 2005 at the Youth in Music Championships on Oct. 8 at US Bank Stadium.
The Rosemount High School Marching Band are the Class 4A Minnesota State Champions for the 15th time since the competition began in 2005. The Youth in Music Championships took place Oct. 8 at US Bank Stadium and featured 38 bands from Minnesota and the Midwest in competition and exhibition.
In addition to being crowned the 2022 Minnesota State Champions, Rosemount was named the Class 4A overall champion and the 2022 Grand Champions after two performances of their show, “The Rose.” The band earned two caption awards in preliminary competition (Outstanding Percussion and Visual), and, a member of the band, Taysa Peterson, earned one of YIM’s student scholarships.
“We couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” said Rosemount director Leon Sieve. “We ask a lot of them and they show up and do their best at every practice and performance.”
Seeing that hard work pay off is a real joy, Sieve said.
“You can see it in their faces when the performance ends and they know they’ve done their best – that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
While many bands’ seasons are coming to a close, Rosemount’s is just getting going. The band will be traveling to Waukee, Iowa, on Oct. 15 to compete in the Waukee Marching Invitational. Then, they will compete against bands from across the nation at the Bands of America 2022 Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning Nov. 10. This will be Rosemount’s second trip to this prestigious event where they were semi-finalists last year. The pinnacle of the season will be a trip to Pasadena, California, in December where they will march in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2, 2023.
For more information or to support the band in its fundraising efforts for their Rose Parade trip, go to Rosemountband.com or visit the Rosemount High School Band Program Facebook and Instagram page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.