The Rosemount High School Marching Band are the Class 4A Minnesota State Champions for the 15th time since the competition began in 2005. The Youth in Music Championships took place Oct. 8 at US Bank Stadium and featured 38 bands from Minnesota and the Midwest in competition and exhibition.

In addition to being crowned the 2022 Minnesota State Champions, Rosemount was named the Class 4A overall champion and the 2022 Grand Champions after two performances of their show, “The Rose.” The band earned two caption awards in preliminary competition (Outstanding Percussion and Visual), and, a member of the band, Taysa Peterson, earned one of YIM’s student scholarships.

