A convoy of trucks was held Saturday in honor of Gene Allen Spurzem who died Dec. 4 from complications of injuries sustained in a house fire Dec. 2 at 14185 Blaine Ave. S. in Rosemount.
His friends in the trucking industry said on a GoFundMe page: “Gene has passed away today and such a sad loss but we must remember that he would want us all to be strong and keep on keepin’ on we are still asking donations to pay for any medical or funeral expenses.”
Spurzem, 46, was removed from the basement of the burning house at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2 when he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to news reports, and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where he died two days later.
According to a GoFundMe page, the fire started in the basement of the house where Spurzem was staying. The couple who own the home were able to escape the house without injury.
Firefighters who broke into the house were met with heavy smoke and flames on the lower level and found Spurzem unconscious and unresponsive. Firefighters got him out of the house through a window, according to the page.
Emergency medical services personnel performed CPR on him on the scene to obtain a pulse and transfer him to the hospital, the page said.
The house was a total loss and everything in the house has been destroyed, the page said.
