Eric Carlyle Heflin, 66, of Rosemount, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 8, to 60 days of electronic home monitoring and two years of probation by Dakota County Judge Christopher Lehmann in connection with the theft of over $20,000 from a Lakeville youth sports booster club from December 2018 through July 2020.
At the time of these thefts, Heflin was the varsity softball coach at Lakeville South High School. Heflin pleaded guilty on June 17 to one count of theft by swindle – over $5,000. Heflin was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $23,508.84. The other counts were dismissed, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
In September 2020, the Lakeville Police Department received a report of the possible misappropriation of funds by a high school varsity softball coach identified as Heflin, who had been the softball coach for the Lakeville South High School since October 2018. In his role as head coach, Heflin was responsible for the selection and purchase of equipment, among other duties. It was initially reported that he submitted an invoice to the booster club requesting reimbursement in the amount of $2,365 for a project involving field work to the
softball field. The invoice indicated the service was provided by ABC Concrete and Laser Grading in Farmington. Through investigation, it was determined that this company does not exist, and it appeared to be a falsified invoice, the County Attorney’s Office said.
“Mr. Heflin’s theft of monies intended to support youth athletics was a betrayal of trust. The victims in this case include not just the booster club, but also the youth participants and all those who donated money and volunteer hours to this organization,” Keena said.
Keena praised Cassandra Shepherd, Assistant County Attorney who prosecuted the case and thanked theLakeville Police Department for their investigation.
