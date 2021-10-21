Rosemount resident Chris George turns 50 this year but he’s not planning a giant party or a trip to Las Vegas. He’s running a 50K (33 miles) to raise money for the five organizations that have helped him and his family through their darkest days.
Chris’s son, Mason, was born with Alagille’s syndrome, a condition that primarily impacts liver function. At age 12, Mason fell ill with intense stomach pains. Chris and his wife quickly found out his liver was failing and Mason needed a transplant to survive. Mason went from running around a basketball court to requiring a walker to navigate the house.
Shortly after, Chris also lost his 17-year-old nephew, well-known Rosemount High School student Cap George, and mother – both to cancer.
But now Chris has finally reached a point of celebration. Mason received a transplant in April 2018 and is a healthy, thriving 10th-grader. Chris said he wants to thank all the organizations that got him through so many challenges over the few years.
“This is for all the organizations who made my journey so much lighter,” Chris said.
Chris will run his 33-plus miles at the “Surf the Murph” event Oct. 23 through Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage.
Chris has a goal of raising $25,000 for the following five charities ($5,000 each):
LifeSource: Organ, eye and tissue donation organization that made Mason’s transplant possible (include “Chris George 50 for 50” in the “What Inspired You” section at life-source.org/giving/make-a-gift/).
Make-A-Wish Minnesota: Just a few months after Mason’s liver transplant, Make-A-Wish granted his Wish for a once in a lifetime magical Disney cruise experience. Donate at tinyurl.com/yncwja42.
Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone (University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital): Staffed by Certified Child Life Specialists and Child Life Associates, the End Zone offers patients and their family members a place to engage in various activities outside of their hospital rooms or in-between clinic visits. Donate at tinyurl.com/yna6wnd5.
Feeding America: In honor of Chris’s mom who, prior to her death, asked for donations to food shelves instead of flowers or food. Chris’ parents regularly volunteered for their local food shelf and as a youth Chris remembers volunteering at the local food shelf with his mother. Donate at tinyurl.com/49pu6m6u.
Capstrong: An organization who honors the memory of Chris’s nephew through acts of kindness, scholarships and donations for various causes (include “Chris George 50 for 50” in the notes section of PayPal site). Donate at tinyurl.com/267jmj7m.
Community members interested in helping Chris reach his goal can donate at the links above. Learn more about Chris’s journey at denvergeorges.blogspot.com.
