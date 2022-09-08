Brett Boyum lost his father to the disease
Rosemount resident Brett Boyum has a personal reason for serving as chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Twin Cities on Sept. 17, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Boyum, vice president of marketing and offerings at Apple Valley-based Uponor, helps organize and produce the event, as his father was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia at age 66 and died from the disease less than three years later.
“I walk to honor the legacy of my dad who was a caring father, uncle, friend, and leader,” said Boyum, who leads the volunteer walk committee made up of nearly 50 members. “I also walk to raise awareness and funds to support future treatments and support for families who are just entering this journey.”
This will be the fourth walk for Brett and his family.
“Our team name is Never Forget,” he said. “We first walked with a friend’s team. It was so inspiring that we immediately formed our own team the following year. We raised over $5,000 our first year and $10,000 last year.”
Brett encourages others to attend.
“The walk is inspiring — to realize you aren’t alone in the dementia journey and to share in the love of family and friends who are united by the single cause of making progress against this terrible disease. It’s one day in the journey where there is joy: joy in being supported, being supportive, and in making a difference.”
Contributions raised at the walk will fund the Alzheimer’s Association’s care and support programs in the Twin Cities area, advocacy efforts for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, and advance research around the globe.
Of the 600 walks produced each fall by the Alzheimer’s Association, the Twin Cities Walk is one of the nation’s largest fundraising walks, bringing together 8,000-10,000 people. The walk begins with an inspiring program at Target Field then continues through Minneapolis with entertainment along the 1- and 3-mile routes. Walkers can walk as little or as far as they like.
On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony — each person carries a flower in solidarity in the fight against the disease. The color of each flower represents people’s connection to Alzheimer’s or other dementia — their personal reasons to end the disease. The white flower is a hopeful symbol for Alzheimer’s First Survivor. UnitedHealthcare is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Twin Cities Presenting and Promise Garden Sponsor.
Check-in for the walk is at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $1.4 million goal. Registration is free and open to everyone.
The health and safety of participants is a top priority, and the event will follow state and CDC COVID-19 protocols. Register, learn more and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk at act.alz.org/twincities.
UnitedHealthcare is a presenting sponsor of the walk, with additional sponsor support from Connexus Cares, Starkey, Uponor and U.S. Bank. National presenting sponsors for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are Edward Jones and CVS Health.
Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. In Minnesota, more than 99,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They are supported by 171,000 unpaid caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The main chapter office is located in Edina. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call 800-272-3900.
