A 32-year-old Rosemount man died on Nov. 26 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where he was being treated for injuries suffered while driving a moped that collided with a vehicle on Nov. 9 in Lakeville.
Dwayne Marcus Anderson suffered multiple blunt force injuries, which caused his death, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The crash occurred at Fairhaven Avenue and 170th Street West.
Anderson’s obituary said he is survived by his son, Marcus; mother, June Anderson, and sister Tayia Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac; grandfather, Donald Nelson, and brother, Carlan Newton.
“Dwayne passed by doing one of the many hobbies that he loved, riding a minibike,” his mother wrote in his obituary. “He enjoyed working on small engines and getting satisfaction of making something that wouldn’t run and getting it to work perfectly. He often talked about doing his own shop.”
Dwayne Anderson loved the outdoors and hunting, along with the Fourth of July, since he was born July 4, 1988.
“He had a big heart and was always there to help if he was able,” the obituary said. “When he entered the room his personality showed through his smile and the room lit up.”
A visitation was scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley.
A funeral service will take place at a later date in Cosmos, Minn.
