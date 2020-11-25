Lakeville South High School’s varsity softball coach from 2018 and into 2020 was charged with three counts of theft by swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $15,000 from a Lakeville youth sports booster club from December 2018 through July 2020.
At the time of these alleged thefts, Eric Carlyle Heflin, 65, of Rosemount was the varsity softball coach at Lakeville South High School, according to a release today from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
According to the release, Heflin allegedly billed the team’s booster club for equipment, services and work that was never order or completed, along with overcharging for purchases he allegedly made and sought reimbursement for.
He allegedly falsified invoices and checks over the course of several months, resulting in his alleged profit from the purchases or the absence of buying anything at all.
In September, the Lakeville Police Department received a report of the possible misappropriation of funds by Heflin, who had been the softball coach for Lakeville South since October 2018, according to the Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.
In his role as head coach, Heflin was responsible for the selection and purchase of equipment, among other duties, according to the attorney’s office.
The initial invoice in question involved reimbursement in the amount of $2,365 for a project involving field work to the softball field. The invoice indicated the service was provided by ABC Concrete and Laser Grading in Farmington. Through investigation, it was determined that this company does not exist, and it appeared to be a falsified invoice, Backstrom reported.
Further investigation uncovered nine other alleged falsified invoices being submitted to the booster club by Heflin.
When questioned by a detective over the phone about these alleged fraudulent transactions, Heflin initially denied any knowledge of the fraudulent transactions, then stated he was not sure if he submitted any “homemade” invoices to the booster club, and later acknowledged in one instance that he had made up the invoices he had submitted, according to the release.
“Any theft of monies intended to support youth athletics is very disturbing,” Backstrom said. “The alleged victims in this case include not just the booster club, but all those who donated money to this organization.”
Backstrom thanked the Lakeville Police Department for their investigation of this matter.
Heflin is being summoned to court and will make his first appearance on these charges in the next several weeks.
Heflin had 25 years of experience coaching softball at the high school, college, and club level, according to information released by the district when he was hired.
Heflin spent the 15 years previous to starting at South coaching club softball with the Minnesota Irish and his own program, the Wolves. Heflin also has served as an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas for eight seasons prior to his hire at South.
