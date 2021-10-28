The Rosemount High School marching band made the top 10 once again in their return to the Bands of America Super Regional Competition in St. Louis, Missouri, last weekend. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 50% of band members being new to the activity, Rosemount’s directors and students were thrilled to take third place in Class AAA after preliminary competition, and eighth place overall in finals. The event featured 58 bands from the Midwest and beyond.
“We, as directors, are super proud of the accomplishments of the band through this season,” director Leon Sieve said. “It’s trips like this that make doing what we love to do all worth it. It is not about the points, the placement, or the awards. It is about watching teenagers grow musically and personally, develop teamwork skills, empathy, encouragement, grit! It’s about pushing them to reach their potential and further than they thought they could go and reap the benefits of it. It’s about watching that first-year member and that fourth-year member helping each other out and sharing in the successes and hardships of the group. It’s about striving for excellence on a continual basis.”
The band’s 2021 journey continues as they prepare to make their first ever visit to Bands of America Grand Nationals Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 11-13. The event features bands from across the nation and is the largest high school marching band competition of the season.
To learn more about the Rosemount High School Band, visit the website, RosemountBand.com, or their Facebook page.
