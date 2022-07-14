All events are subject to change. For the latest, go online to www.RosemountEvents.com
Official Leprechaun Days Button Sales – Rosemount Area Seniors button sales at various locations. Buttons cost $1 each and make one eligible for prizes. Designed by Rosemount Middle School student Elyeh Nieves.
Saturday, July 23
Rosemount Fire Waffle and Sausage Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rosemount Fire Station 1, 14700 Shannon Pkwy. All you can eat $9/person, children 5 and under eat free. Information: 651-322-2066.
35th Annual Run for the Gold, registration 7-7:45 a.m., Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S Robert Trail. Participants can choose to run the 1- or 4-mile route (or both). Youth (8 years of age and younger) can participate in the free Shamrock Sprint (1/4 mile run). Refreshments will be available. Register at secure.rec1.com/MN/rosemount-mn/catalog. Pre-registration deadline - noon Friday, July 8. Information: 651-322-6000.
Pick Your Own Bouquet, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Emery Acres Flower Farm, 15490 Emery Ave. E. U-pick $25. Pitchers and vases available. Enter for a drawing to win free u-pick bouquet. Event is also July 24 at same times. Information: contact Alicia at 651-319-2377 or emeryflowers.com.
Oula Cardio Class, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Nickie Carrigan Fitness The Warehouse, 14390 S. Robert Trail. High-intensity cardio, easy choreography, mindful practices, and a culture of civility. Must pre-register at link from tinyurl.com/2ath5c8s.
Women Empowered Seminar, 2-4 p.m., Rosemount Martial Arts Academy, 15145 Carrousel Way. Learn how to thwart potential attacks by making yourself a “hard target.” Open to ages 13 and up. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable workout attire. Free, space is limited, register at link from tinyurl.com/3bh45byj.
Sunday, July 24
Street Hockey Tournament, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Rosemount Community Center parking lot, 13885 S. Robert Trail. 3-on-3 hockey format on a 60-by-40 foot rink. No hockey experience required. Bring a stick, helmet, gloves and tennis shoes. Family friendly. $25 per player (includes a T-shirt) rosemounthockey.org.
Designer Purse Bingo, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Clover, 14845 S. Robert Trail. Win a designer purse, Chuck Brooks is bingo caller and support Rosemount High School Marching Band. Age 18 and older, $20/10-game bingo packet, $2 single sheets and $1 raffles. Limited seating. Pre buy packets at link from tinyurl.com/wtdbf8kz. By purchasing packets, seats can be reserved. Bingo Starts at 11:30 a.m., packets available at 10:30 a.m. If seating is available, packets can be purchased on the day of event. Questions: contact Marcie mj_k_2@hotmail.com or Rosemount Irish Football Facebook page.
Free Open Skating, 1:30-3 p.m., Rosemount Arena, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Information: 651-322-6001.
Rosemount Lions Kid Parade, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Registration starting at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5 p.m. Kids up to 16 are encouraged to dress up in any appropriate theme, design a “float,” bike, trike, or walk. Treats provided. Cub Foods in the Park with Friends and Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam to follow. Questions: 651-238-8676.
Cub in the Park with Friends, 5-7 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Hot dogs, chips, and fixin’s following the Rosemount Lions Kid Parade. All free, sponsored by Cub Foods. Questions: 651-423-0300
Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam!, 6-7 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. After the Rosemount Lions Kid Parade, stay for tons of musical fun.
Monday, July 24
Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt, first clue released at 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, and each day at 9 a.m. at Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W., and online at SunThisweek.com until July 30 or until medallion is found. Rules at
Kids Dance, 5-7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Free for ages 10 and under. Pizza, lemonade, and door prizes. Put on by Women’s Auxiliary and Rosemount Police. Questions: 651-423-3380.
11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza, 6-7:30 p.m., Rapp Chiropractic, 15170 Chippendale Ave. W. Free, ages 2-16 pre-register by calling 651-423-2900. Prizes and refreshments provided. Event is weather dependent.
Rosemount Community Band Concert, 7-8 p.m., The Well, a United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W. Free, outdoors on the east lawn of the church. Bring your own seat. Information: 651-423-2475.
Tuesday, July 26
Free Blarney Stone Hunt, 1 p.m., Jaycee Park, 15425 Shannon Pkwy. Participants will have a chance to collect colored rocks and coins to trade in for real money. Participants will be separated into age groups (4 and under, 5-7 and 8-12). Open to Rosemount residents only. Information: Rosemount Parks & Recreation at 651-322-6000.
Annual Family Picnic, 5-6:30 p.m., 360 Communities Resource Center, 14521 Cimarron Ave. W. Free meal, while supplies last, water slide for kids and other outdoor activities.
2nd Annual 145th Street Block Party, 5-8 p.m., 145th Street parking lots. Local food trucks Finer Meats, California & Eat and OMNI Brewing. Acoustic music by Tony Sammis, raffle, lawn games, bounce house, balloon artist and more. Proceeds go to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Rosemount Chapter.
Children’s Dental Care Ice Cream Social, 5-7 p.m., Children’s Dental Care, 3410 151st St. W. Ice cream, petting zoo and caricature drawings. Information: 651-322-5788 and childrensdentalc.com.
Wednesday, July 27
Family Bingo, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. For all ages but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring an item for the food shelf and receive a free dauber. Three sessions at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. $5 eight games. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Velvet Tones Root Beer Floats, 1-7:30 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Senior singing group’s annual fundraiser www.velvettones.org. Questions: 612-840-8573.
Free Wet N’ Wild Day, 1-3 p.m., Jaycee Park, 15425 Shannon Pkwy. Many water activities to get one wet and feeling wild. Ages 6-12 (must arrive before 1 p.m. to register, no late arrivals will be accepted) Participants need to wear swimsuit or clothing that get wet and tennis shoes. Bring a towel and apply sunscreen. Open to Rosemount residents only 6 and older. There will be a water station for kids under 6 to be supervised by parents/guardians. Information: Rosemount Parks & Recreation 651-322-6000.
Dippin Dots Ice Cream Social, 4-7 p.m., Merchants Bank & Summit Dental parking lots, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W. Play Plinko and win a prize from Merchants Bank.
Trike, Big Wheel and Scooter Races, 5:15 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Must bring own trike, Big Wheel or scooter. Three divisions for ages 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Registration at 5:15 p.m., racing at 6 p.m. Post will have a fundraiser selling hot dogs and hamburgers. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Kids’ Carnival @ The Well, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Well, a United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W. Inflatables, games, prizes and food trucks. Free (only cost is food trucks). Information: thewellmn.church/kidscarnival or 651-423-2475.
Penny Scramble, 6:45 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Following the Trike, Big Wheel and Scooter Races. Age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8. Winners will receive $50 gift from Vermillion State Bank. Hosted by Auxiliary. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Thursday, July 28
Free Youth Fishing Derby, 9-12 p.m., Schwarz Pond Park. Register the day of the event near the fishing pier starting at 9 a.m. Pre fishing warm-up 9-9:45 a.m. The fishing contest 10-11 a.m. Open to youth 13 years of age and under, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Awards and prizes for the largest fish will be given in each age group. The event will be canceled if inclement weather. Event status: 651-322-6020, choose #1. Information: Rosemount Parks & Recreation at 651-322-6000.
Full Bingo Session, 6 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Doors open 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Base package $10. Ages 18 and up. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Family Fun Night, 5-10:30 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Beer garden, food, carnival and vendors. DJ Chopper, the World’s Nuttiest DJ, will play dance tunes from the 50s, to present day, country, and more, 7-10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Free Puppets in the Park, 9:30 a.m. Camfield Park; 10:15 a.m. Connemara Park; 11 a.m. Ailesbury Park; 11:45 a.m. Jaycee Park. Information: Rosemount Parks & Recreation at 651-322-6000.
Summer Series Skateboard Contest, 4-8 p.m., Rosemount Skatepark, Dodd Blvd. Free contest with multiple divisions for riders of all experience levels. Prizes for first, second and third. Information at www.3rdlair.com. Questions: Mark Rodriguez at 612-702-2245. Sponsored by First State Bank of Rosemount.
Midsummer Faire, 5-11 p.m., Central Park, 2983 145th St. W. Celts Beer Tent, food, carnival, games, vendors.
Dunk Tank, 5-9 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Dunk a local celebrity. Sons of The American Legion fundraiser. Also 12-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Steak Under the Stars, 5 p.m. until gone, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Steak, baked potato, baked beans and a roll. $15 per person. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Euchre Card Tournament, 6:45 p.m. registration, 7 p.m. start, Rosemount Steeple Center, Room 100, 14375 S. Robert Trail. $1 per player (all ages welcome). Sponsored by Rosemount Area Seniors. Information: 651-322-6016.
Leprechaun Days Entertainment with Hitchville, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Country music with lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe. Information: welcometohitchville.com.
Rocking at the Legion with Hillbilly Inc. Band, 7-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Three full bars and food tent. D.J. inside 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Saturday, July 30
Hot Dogs for a Cause, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., First State Bank of Rosemount, 3025 145th St. W. Hot dog, a drink and chips for $5. All proceeds will go to the Rosemount Fire Department.
44th Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m., 145th Street West from Shannon Parkway to Cameo Avenue. With scores of units, it includes several musical entrants, fire trucks, school groups, royalty and plenty of local service clubs and organizations, business and other colorful entrants.
Commander’s Bean Bag Tournament, registration 10:30 a.m., tournament starts 12 noon, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Single elimination, unlimited number of teams, $10 per person (two-person teams). Post fundraiser sponsored by Vermillion State Bank.
BBQ Chicken and Corn Feed, 12 noon until gone, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. $10 per person. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Free Root Beer Floats, 12-2 p.m., Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center, 14344 Cameo Ave. Information: therosemount.com and 651-322-4222
Children’s Book Giveaway, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Robert Trail Library Community Room, 14395 S. Robert Trail. The first book for each child under 18 will be free. Additional books may be purchased for 25 or 50 cents. Questions: 952-807-5027 or friendsofrt@gmail.com.
Midsummer Faire, 1-11 p.m., Central Park, 2983 145th St. W. Celts Beer Tent, food, carnival, games, vendors.
Irish Football Family Bingo, 1-3 p.m., Celts Beer Tent, Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. All ages, $20 packets or $2 individual sheets. Questions: rosemountfootball@gmail.com.
Apple Valley Jazzercise, 1-1:45 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Jazzercise dance event. Questions: 651-280-7800 or jazzercise.com.
Irishettes Dance Team Performance, 2-3 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
St. Joseph Church & School Family Fun Night, 6-10:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church & School, 13900 Biscayne Ave. After the 5 p.m. Mass, there will be yard games, food, community, tailgating, and a fantastic view of Leprechaun Days Fireworks. Details: 651-313-8462 or stjosephcommunity.org/news-events/special-events.
Leprechaun Days Entertainment - MoJo Monks, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. High energy band that plays classic rock, pop and modern country. More is at mojomonks.com.
Rocking at the Legion - Bad Girlfriends, 7-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. W. Three full bars and food tent. D.J. inside 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. Questions: 651-423-3380.
Fireworks, 10-10:20 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
