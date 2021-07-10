Following is the tentative schedule for Rosemount Leprechaun Days. All events are subject to change. Go to RosemountEvents.com for the latest information.
Friday, July 16
Rosemount Area Seniors Official Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button Sales. A button costs $1 and makest one eligible for $100 grand prize from First State Bank of Rosemount. Sale locations detailed at RosemountEvents.com under Events Schedule. Button designed by Rosemount Middle School student McKenzie Michalak.
Puppets in the Park, free, 9:30 a.m. Camfield Park, 10:15 a.m. Connemara Park, 11 a.m. Ailesbury Park, 11:45 a.m. Jaycee Park. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks and Recreation, 651-322-6000.
Summer Series Skateboard Contest, 4-8 p.m., Rosemount Skate Park. Free to participate. Multiple divisions for riders of all experience levels. Prizes through third place in each division. Questions: 763-797-5283. Event sponsored by First State Bank of Rosemount.
Saturday, July 17
34rd Annual Run for the Gold, 7-7:45 a.m. registration or online at rosemount.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx, 8 a.m. first start time at Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail. 1-mile or 4-mile (or both), pre-register by noon July 8. Free Youth Shamrock Sprint (8 and under) and Fitness Walk. Refreshments available. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation, Scott Chiropractic, Dakota County Physical Therapy and Run N Fun. Info: 651-322-6000.
Waffle and Sausage Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rosemount Fire Station No. 1, 14700 Shannon Parkway. All you can eat, $8 per person, children 5 and under eat free. Tickets at the door or from any Rosemount firefighter. Hosted by Rosemount Fire Relief. Info: 651-322-2066.
Rosemount High School Marching Band Car Wash, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Paramount Goodyear, 15026 Cimarron Ave., $5/car to support the marching band.
Lift for Change, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rosemount High School, 3335 142nd St. W. Register by July 10 at forms.gle/1DLigvVM2HsNz3cy8. This powerlifting event will bring the community and First Responders together to bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Competition open to the public and First Responders ages 18-plus for $100 fee. Food and drinks available for purchase. Donations will be accepted for 360 Community. Info: 952-367-6098.
Women Empowered Seminar, 2-3:30 p.m., for women ages 13 and above, Rosemount Martial Arts Academy, 15145 Carrousel Way. Free self-defense training to escape an attack. Register at rosemountata.com/promo/women-empowered-seminar-05.
Movie in the Park, at dusk, Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Free “Trolls World Tour” (Rated PG). Sponsor: Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.
Sunday, July 18
Purse Bingo, 12-3 p.m., The Clover, 14845 S. Robert Trail. Win a designer purse, have some fun, and support the Rosemount High School Marching Band. Ages 18 and older. $20 per 10-game bingo packet. Limited number of packets. Pre-buy packets at forms.gle/hzNDghFycLHYZjfb6. By purchasing packets, seats can be reserved. Doors open 11 a.m. and bingo starts at noon. If still available, packets can be purchased on the day of event. Info: 651-428-3789.
Open Skating-Free, 1:30-3 p.m., Rosemount Arena, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Rosemount Parks and Recreation. Info: 651-322-6001.
Rosemount Lions Kiddie Parade, registration at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Kids up to age 16 are encouraged to dress up in any appropriate theme, design a “float” or bike, trike or walk. Treats provided. Info: 952-683-1826. Entertainment by Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam!
Cub in the Park with Friends, after the Kiddie Parade, Central Park, 2893 145th St W. Free hot dogs, chips, cookies and water served. Info: 651-423-0300.
Monday, July 19
Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt, first clue released at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19, and each day at 9 a.m. at Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W., and online at www.SunThisweek.com, winner receives $100 Visa gift card from Merchants Bank and prize pack from Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek. The bank and SunThisweek.com are the only places to find out when the medallion has been found.
Kids Dance, 5-7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion Hall, 14590 Burma Ave. Free for ages 10 and under, food, drinks, door prizes: 651-423-3380.
10th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza, 6-7:30 p.m., Rapp Chiropractic, 15170 Chippendale Ave., Suite 200. Free for ages 2-16 who may pre-register for spots by calling 651-423-2900. Call and reserve a spot to make a masterpiece. Prizes, chalk and refreshments are provided. Free. Event is weather dependent.
Rosemount Community Band, 7 p.m., The Well, Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W. Free concert with John Zschunke, Rosemount Community Band conductor. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic basket and enjoy a concert for all ages. Info: 952-200-3273.
Tuesday, July 20
Blarney Stone Hunt, 1 p.m., Jaycee Park, 15425 Shannon Pkwy. Free for participants who will have a chance to collect colored rocks to trade in for real money. Keep a look out for the “gold” rocks; their value will truly surprise you and your piggy bank! Participants will be separated into appropriate age groups (4 and under, 5-7 and 8-12). Open to Rosemount residents only. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.
145th Street Block Party, 5-7 p.m., Southside 145th Street businesses. Food trucks, photo booth, hair styles, dunk a local celebrity, family friendly games, balloon artist and much more. Emerald Roots Hair Salon, HeatherAnn Photography, Sentinel Assurance Group. Rosemount Floral, Twin City Homes & Lucky Nutrition. Fundraiser for Mom’s & Neighbors nonprofit. MnKindness.org. Info: 651-344-7334
Ice Cream Social/Open House, 5-7 p.m., Children’s Dental Care, 3410 151st St. Free event to celebrate the opening of new location. Ice cream truck, “Dunk the Dr. Tank” and more fun events. Info: 651-322-5788.
Wednesday, July 21
Velvet Tones Root Beer Floats, 1-7:30 p.m., American Legion Pavilion, 14590 Burma Ave. The senior singing group’s annual fundraiser. Info: 651-423-5253.
Wet ‘n’ Wild Day, 1-3 p.m., Jaycee Park, 15425 Shannon Pkwy. Free, Water activities. Must arrive before 1 p.m. to register, no late arrivals will be accepted. Need to wear swimsuit or clothing that can get wet and must wear tennis shoes. Bring a towel and apply sunscreen before arriving. Open to Rosemount residents only. Event is for ages 6 and up. Water station area for under 6, must be supervised by parent/guardian. Sponsored by Rosemount Fire Department and Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.
Big Wheel and Scooter Races, 5:15-7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Bring your own Big Wheel or scooter to win valuable bragging rights. Three divisions 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 year olds. Registration 5:15, race starts 6 p.m. Post 65 will have a fundraiser selling hot dogs and hamburgers during the event.
Penny Scramble, following the Big Wheel and Scooter Races, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, winners receive gift from Vermillion State Bank, Info: 651-423-3380.
Thursday, July 22
Youth Fishing Derby, free registration starts at 9 a.m. near fishing pier, Schwarz Pond Park. Pre-fishing and warm-up 9-9:45 a.m. Contest 10-11 a.m. Open to youth 13 years of age and under, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Awards for the largest fish will be given in each age group. Event will be canceled if there is inclement weather. To check on event status, call Parks & Recreation Information Line at 651-322-6020, choose #6. Sponsored by Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.
Family Fun Night, 5-10:30 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Food booths, games and entertainment.
Celts Beer Garden, 5-10:30 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
Jazzercise, 5:30-6:15 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Free 45-minute Dance Mixx Jazzercise class by Apple Valley Jazzercise.
Premium Bingo Session, 6 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Ages 18 and up. $10 per pack. Doors open at 6 p.m.t Session starts 7 p.m. Have your Bingo daubers ready.
“Woody” Amazing One-Man Musician, 6:30-10 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Must be 21 and older playing inside the bar. Info: 651-423-3380.
Leprechaun Days Entertainment, 7-10:30 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Music by The Dweebs, crowd participation with hits from the ‘60s til today. More is at thedweebs.com.
Friday, July 23
Puppets in the Park, free, Camfield Park 9:30 a.m., Connemara Park 10:15 a.m., Ailesbury Park 11 a.m., Jaycee Park 11:45 a.m. Sponsor: Rosemount Parks & Recreation. Info: 651-322-6000.
Rosemount High School Boys Hockey Golf Tournament, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Emerald Greens Golf Course, 14425 Goodwin Ave., Hastings. Course contests and prizes for the top three teams. 11:30 a.m. shotgun start. Event fee: $120-adult; $90-minor. Event fee includes dinner/silent auction after your round. To register, visit RosemountHockey.com.
CELTS BEER GARDEN, 5-11 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
Dunk Tank, 5-9 p.m., Sons of the American Legion, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Dunk a local celebrity.
Midsummer Faire, 5-11 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Food, games, business booths and entertainment.
Steak Under the Stars, 5 p.m. until gone, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave, $15 steak with baked potato, grilling beans and a roll. Info: 651-423-3380.
Leprechaun Days Entertainment, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Music by the Fabulous Armadillos – an eclectic rock and soul band paying tribute to the Eagles.
Rocking at the Legion, 8-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Live music with the Rock Godz, full bar and food tent. DJs inside, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Info: 651-423-3380.
Saturday, July 24
Volofit Bootcamp in the Park, 8-9 a.m., Camfield Park, 14795 Canada Ave. W. Free Volofit Apple Valley coach-led workout that will get you sweating and having fun. Info: 952-388-1170.
Rosemount High School Marching Band Brat Sale, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3130 145th St. W. Snow cones will also be for sale.
Hoops4Hope, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hope Fieldhouse, 4824 145th St. W. Free event for kids. $50/player, $200/team. Info: www.hopefieldhouse.org/hoops4hope
First State Bank of Rosemount Hot Dog Stand, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3025 145th St. W. Selling hot dogs, chips and drink for $5. All proceeds to the Rosemount Police Department Officer Wellness Program.
Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 145th St. W. Route: Only on 145th Street from Shannon Parkway to Cameo Avenue.
BBQ Chicken & Corn Feed, 12 noon until gone, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. $10 BBQ and sweet corn banquet.
Commander’s Bean Bag Tournament, 12 noon-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Single elimination tournament of champions. Cost is $10 per team, 2-person teams. Sponsored by Vermillion State Bank.
Dunk Tank, 12 noon-9 p.m., Sons of the American Legion, Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Dunk a local celebrity.
Root Beer Floats at The Rosemount Senior Living, 12 noon-2 p.m., 14344 Cameo Ave. Following the parade. Free floats; hot dog and chips lunch also available for $5. Silent auction merchandise to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Info: 651-322-4222.
Children’s Book Giveaway, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail. The Friends of Robert Trail Library will host. First book free for each child under 18., additional books may be purchased for 25 cents to $1. Info: 952-807-5027.
Celts Bean Bag Tournament, 1-11 p.m. Central Park, Celts Tent, 2893 145th St. W. Pre-register 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $20/team with 100% payback. Tournament starts at 1 p.m. DJ music 1-6:30 p.m. with partyunit.com; www.Celts-Pub.com/facebook.
Celts Beer Garden, 1-11 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
Petting Zoo at Fluegel’s Farm, Garden & Pet, 1-3 p.m., 14700 S. Robert Trail. Free petting zoo for the entire family. Info: 651-423-1587.
Midsummer Faire, 1-11 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Food, games, business booths and entertainment.
Bingo with Chuck Brooks, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Central Park, 2893 145th St. W., Celts Tent. Adults $1-2 per card per game for cash prizes. All profits benefit Irish Football Boosters. Tables and chairs provided. Info: 651-428-3789.
Jazzercise, 4-5 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Free 1-hour Dance Mixx Jazzercise class by Apple Valley Jazzercise.
Leprechaun Days Entertainment, 7-11 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Music with the MoJo Monks. Your favorite classic rock, top 40 and modern country hits. More is at mojomonks.com.
Rocking the Legion, 7-11 p.m., Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Best Girlfriends, live at the pavilion. Live DJs inside from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fireworks, 10-10:20 p.m., can be viewed from Erickson and Central Parks.
Sunday, July 25
Rosemount Area Hockey Association Street Hockey Tournament, 12:30-6 p.m., Rosemount Community Center parking lot, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Open to all kids, hockey players or not. Games 20 minutes, 3-on-3, no goalies, with referees. Divisions: Minimite/U6 - Mite/U8 - Squirt/U10 - PeeWee/U12. Helmets, hockey gloves, hockey sticks required. No blades or flip flops. Once registration closes game times will be set. Registration fee $20/player; teams of 6-9 players. Register at www.rosemounthockey.org and click on Events tab. Questions, email streethockey@rosemounthockey.org or call 651-334-1327. Refreshments available during the event and prizes for the winners.
