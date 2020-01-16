The Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Rosemount Community Center, Room 215.

There will be a Family Bingo and Chili Cook-off event meeting immediately following regular meeting.

Leprechaun Days is held annually the last full week of July in Rosemount. People who are new to the committee are always welcome to attend.

More information about Leprechaun Days is at RosemountEvents.com.

Tags

Load comments