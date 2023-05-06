The Rosemount American Legion Post 65 honored three public safety workers during its recent Birthday Banquet to honor their members and celebrate their ongoing commitment to the community, state and nation.
The awards went to Casey Murphy as Police Officer of the Year, Nathan Florine as Firefighter of the Year and Tiffany Gleason as Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.
Murphy started with the city in 2017 when he was hired as a community service officer. While working as a CSO, Casey completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and was hired as a police officer in July 2019. Prior to working in Rosemount, Murphy served in the United States Marine Corps.
Murphy has been primarily assigned to the Patrol Division, he has taken on many roles within the department. Currently, he works as a field training officer, a member of the Technology Committee, a member of the Recruitment Team, and helps update an internal intelligence briefing on a monthly basis.
In 2022, Murphy spent 82 shifts and nearly 1,000 hours training new officers with the department. The field training officer position comes with a high level of responsibility as instructor and mentor for a 16-week training program to help teach new officers the skills and performance objectives needed to work as a solo officer. Depending on the officer, FTOs are constantly adapting training strategies, evaluating performance, and helping make critical final decisions on if a new officer is fit to work as a police officer. At a time when police officer applicants are at an all-time low, the city said it is critical to have high-quality field training officers like Murphy.
Outside of field training, Murphy picked up 36 extra shifts at various contractual community events that required an officer presence. Often, he would sign up for these shifts so that his partners were not forced to come in on their scheduled days off.
Murphy’s nomination noted he understands the value of community engagement and he volunteered to help at a variety of events throughout the year. Some of these events include: the annual “Ballin’ in Dakota County” basketball tournament, Public Safety in the Park, Leprechaun Days, and the Heroes and Helpers shopping event. In addition, he assisted as an instructor with Citizen’s Academy and processed new officer candidates through scenario-based evaluations during the police interview and recruitment process.
Murphy’s peers said he is willing to help whenever needed, and his supervisors praised him for his leadership, teamwork and thorough investigations. Throughout the year, the department received several compliments from the public about his professionalism and compassion on various calls for service.
Nathan Florine
Florine was selected by his peers as the 2022 Rosemount Firefighter of the Year. Florine started with the Rosemount Fire Department in September 2016. His nomination said his passion for the department was apparent early on and his firefighting duties were completed at a very high level. Whether responding to a service call or at training, it was noted he always brings a positive attitude and a smile with him.
Florine steps up for special duties when needed and quickly became a mentor for new recruits.
“We can count on Nathan to respond to calls regardless of the time of day or night, raining or snowing, or extreme weather conditions, he is there to respond to the needs of citizens when called,” his nomination said. “Florine puts himself out there to continuously learn new skills, challenge those around him, and take on leadership roles when needed.”
Tiffany Gleason
Dakota 911 Performance Recognition Committee said it was proud to select Gleason as the 2022 Rosemount American Legion Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.
Gleason began her career in public safety as a dispatcher in Arkansas before starting with the Apple Valley Police Department in 2006 and on to her current position with Dakota 911 after consolidation. During her many years of service, the nomination said Gleason has demonstrated reliably high performance and is exceptional team player.
Gleason excels in effective and positive communications, her nomination said. She makes it a priority to check in on her partners from both sides of the radio after stressful events and is a source of calm and encouragement. She comes to work each day with a positive attitude and encourages team building, the nomination said.
“Tiffany has even coordinated ‘Caturday”’ convincing the entire team to wear whimsical cat shirts to create a positive environment and team bonding,” the nomination said.
Her positive impact resonated throughout the organization, as she was recognized as Dispatcher of the Month twice during the year.
Gleason answered the most phone calls during 2022 – 10,732 – one of only three dispatchers with a call count over 10,000.
“Tiffany has also shown extraordinary perseverance during the year, taking numerous exceptionally challenging calls. Her attentiveness, professionalism, and the knowledge she has gained in her many years of service has been a tremendous help in bringing many of these events to a successful conclusion,” the nomination said.
