The Rosemount American Legion Post 65 honored three Rosemount public safety workers recently as awards went to Nathan Florine (left) as Firefighter of the Year, Casey Murphy as Police Officer of the Year and Tiffany Gleason as Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.

 Photo submitted

The Rosemount American Legion Post 65 honored three public safety workers during its recent Birthday Banquet to honor their members and celebrate their ongoing commitment to the community, state and nation.

The awards went to Casey Murphy as Police Officer of the Year, Nathan Florine as Firefighter of the Year and Tiffany Gleason as Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.

