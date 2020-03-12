expo rm

Residents at last year's Rosemount Home & Business Expo.

Because of public health concerns, the city of Rosemount is canceling the Home & Business Expo that was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, at the Rosemount Community Center.

According to a release from the city, the decision was based on recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit large gatherings and maintain six feet between people to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We regret it is necessary to take this step," the news release stated. "Please remember to practice good hand hygiene during this time, and to stay home if you are feeling sick."

