‘Rosemount: From the River to Space’ is spiral bound
Ten years ago, the book “Rosemount: From the River to Space” was published, and the history compendium is getting a new life.
Since the first two printings of the book, more people inquired about getting the 340-plus page book that recounts Rosemount’s history through more than 1,100 photos and mini stories about the people, places, and actions that have shaped the community into what it is today.
A new printing of the book was completed recently with a serious upgrade – it is spiral bound, so people can spread it out to two pages of interest without having to hold the sides in one’s hands or anchored by some paperweights.
It’s perfect for people doing some research on their own or just want to give their arms a rest.
Rosemount Area Historical Society member Maureen Geraghty Bouchard assembled the book over several years of research, writing and organizing.
“I want people to have the history,” Bouchard said after the initial release. “I do love Rosemount and always have. It is a great town and a great city now. It’s a place I’m very happy to say I’m a part of.”
To compile the book, Bouchard interviewed an estimated 200 people over the years and started collecting new information with interviews and research.
The book is divided into sections – Settlements, Significant Events, Schools, Churches, Businesses, etc.
A biography section at the back of the book organized by family name is a treasure trove of information.
The book brings readers up to the modern day with information about happenings in the 2000s.
It was funded in part by an endowment to the society from Hap Hanson, the first superintendent of School District 196, and Betty Hanson, a longtime librarian who was instrumental in libraries being included in the development of new schools in Rosemount. Hap and Betty died in 1999 and 1974, respectively.
Books, which cost $30 (tax included, shipping $5), can be ordered by contacting Bouchard at 3130 145th St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068; 651-423-4603 or rosemounthistory@charter.net.
