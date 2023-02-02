Rosemount High School speech team hosts tournament Feb 2, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rosemount High School Speech Tournament on Jan. 28 yielded three third-place finishes and one fourth place for the host team.Placing third were Cole Marks in Poetry, Shade Knapp in Next-in Creative Expression and Mady Swenson in Novice Poetry. Evelyn Adochio placed fourth in Poetry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount High School Speech Tournament Evelyn Adochio Cole Marks Shade Knap Mady Swenson Rosemount High School Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burnsville girl killed in crash was the ‘light of our lives’ Lakeville student is world record holder ‘Project Bigfoot’ steps into Rosemount Craig, Hellier meet with Lakeville Post Office leadership to discuss delivery issues Family of missing Bryce Borca offers $30,000 reward E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 27, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 27, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 27, 2023 0
