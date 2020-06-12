The National Honor Society chapter at Rosemount High School is hosting a food drive to collect food and essential resources for Minneapolis and St. Paul children and families affected by the economic recession and destruction of local businesses.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the RHS parking lot, 3335 142nd St. W. in Rosemount.

The items being collected include medicines, cleaning supplies, non-persishable food items, personal care products, baby essentials and pet food.

The collection will be a no-contact curbside dropoff.

