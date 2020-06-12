The National Honor Society chapter at Rosemount High School is hosting a food drive to collect food and essential resources for Minneapolis and St. Paul children and families affected by the economic recession and destruction of local businesses.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the RHS parking lot, 3335 142nd St. W. in Rosemount.
The items being collected include medicines, cleaning supplies, non-persishable food items, personal care products, baby essentials and pet food.
The collection will be a no-contact curbside dropoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.