Rosemount High School duo qualifies for state Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rosemount High School Speech Team members Nitya Sannuli and Joy Betters placed third in Duo during the state qualifying tournament on Tuesday, March 21, and qualified for state. Other RHS results were: Max Freeman: fifth in HumorQuinn Thomas: sixth in HumorAlanna Voelker: seventh in HumorEvelyn Adochio: seventh in PoetryKeertana Addagudi: seventh in Informative Speaking Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount High School Rosemount High School Speech Team Nitya Sannuli Joy Betters Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Spring Lake Park Reserve bison getting used to new home Older sibling in double fatal car-race crash sentenced District 194 board requests more information about $7 million in proposed cuts Time was right for new Rosemount council member Twin Cities Reed Quintet performing in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 24, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 24, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 24, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.