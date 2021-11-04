The Haunted Woods Trail treated costumed children and their parents to a Halloween night filled with fun Saturday in Central Park.
The annual event attracted more than 4,800 people, according to organizers.
Organizing and setting up the event is a major undertaking that takes months to plan for the Rosemount Halloween Committee, which has been led for the past several years by co-chairs Mike Bouchard and Barb Hester.
Central Park was decorated with many props and blow up Halloween decorations from the humorous to the slightly spooky. The event, which is set up with young children in mind, asked local businesses and organizations to chip in by handing out candy and other treats to the children. It is estimated that each child received over 5 pounds of treats.
Among the businesses and organizations who helped with the event were: American Legion Auxiliary Post 65, Carousel Pediatric Dentistry, Children’s Dental Care, Chuck E. Cheese, Clover Life Spa, Cub Foods, Dakota County Elks Club, Dakota Electric Association, Dance-Twirl MN, Edward Jones, First State Bank of Rosemount, Flint Hills Resources, Girl Scout Troop 57476, state Rep. John Huot, Merchant’s Bank, Minnesota Searchlight & Balloon, Pahl’s Market, Paul Eggen Insurance, Rapp Chiropractic, Rosemount Chiropractic, Rosemount High School Band Boosters, Rosemount Lions Club, Rosemount Martial Arts Academy, Rosemount Parks and Recreation, Rosemount Police Department and Police Reserves, Rosemount Public Works, Rosemount Seniors, Rosemount Valley Girl Scouts, Rosemount VFW Post 9344, Slinginger and Maurer Families, Sport Clips of Rosemount, The Warehouse and T-Mobile.
More information about how people can become involved in the 2022 event is at RosemountEvents.com.
