Rosemount goats laying down on the job Photo by Andy Rogers Aug 7, 2021

A herd of goats was put to work in Carroll's Woods in Rosemount last month. Their job was to eat invasive buckthorn, which they will eat down to its roots as well as its fruit.

Tags Dakota County Rosemount Carroll's Woods
