The Rosemount Fire Department is looking to hire paid on-call firefighters who can earn money while giving back to the community of Rosemount.

Check out the firefighters’ YouTube link of the city’s website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.

For more on how to become a Rosemount paid on-call firefighter, contact Jeff Feeder at jeff.feeder@ci.rosemount.mn.us or 507-202-1061.

