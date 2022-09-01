Rosemount Fall Food Truck Fest is Sept. 17 Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rosemount Fall Food Truck Fest will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.The event will feature several food trucks, music, and entertainment.Musical groups Distilled (4-5:30 p.m.) and Critical Mass (6-9 p.m.) will play on the Amphitheater stage.For further information, contact Rosemount Parks & Recreation at 651-322-6000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Rosemount Fall Food Truck Fest Rosemount Central Park Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Owners break ground on Apple Valley Mexican restaurant, market Veteran defense fuels Tigers’ optimism for 2022 Man in jail after long standoff, arrest in Eagan Planning Commission reviewing proposed Apple Valley AMC Theatre redevelopment Burnsville approves landfill expansion E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 26, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 26, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 26, 2022 0
