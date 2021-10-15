The Rosemount High School Marching Band are the Class 4A Minnesota state champions for the 14th time since the competition began in 2005. The Youth in Music Championships took place Oct. 9 at US Bank Stadium and featured 35 bands from Minnesota and the Midwest in competition and exhibition. It was a momentous return to competitive high school marching after a year off due to COVID-19.
In addition to being crowned the 2021 Minnesota state champions, Rosemount was named the Class 4A overall champion and the 2021 grand champions after two performances of their show, “Out of the Shadows.” The band earned all four caption awards in preliminary competition (Outstanding Color Guard, Percussion, Visual and Winds).
Rosemount director Leon Sieve was also inducted into the YIM Hall of Fame – an honor bestowed to individuals who have dedicated their careers to band, excellence, achievement and leadership in the marching arts. Band member Miriam Marks earned one of YIM’s student scholarships.
Rosemount’s competitive season isn’t over yet. The band will be traveling to St. Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 22 to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional competition. The pinnacle of the season will be their first ever trip to the Bands of America 2021 Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning Nov. 11. Rosemount will be the third band from Minnesota to ever compete at this national competition.
To learn more about the Rosemount High School Band, visit their website, RosemountBand.com, or their Facebook page.
