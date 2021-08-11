Dakota County students awarded scholarships from St. Cloud State University include:
Albert Martinez-Castro of Rosemount was awarded $1,500 in a real estate scholarship for the spring 2021 semester.
Brett Pettit of Rosemount was awarded $1,000 from Clarence Fogelstrom Endowed Scholarship, and $1,000 from the Fran and Mil Voelker Scholarship in Mass Communications for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
Kainat Hassan of Eagan was awarded a $600 Bill and Sharon Ellingson Art Scholarship for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.