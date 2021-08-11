Dakota County students awarded scholarships from St. Cloud State University include:

Albert Martinez-Castro of Rosemount was awarded $1,500 in a real estate scholarship for the spring 2021 semester.

Brett Pettit of Rosemount was awarded $1,000 from Clarence Fogelstrom Endowed Scholarship, and $1,000 from the Fran and Mil Voelker Scholarship in Mass Communications for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Kainat Hassan of Eagan was awarded a $600 Bill and Sharon Ellingson Art Scholarship for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Tags

Load comments