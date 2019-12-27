As we say goodbye this week to the old year, we’re getting a clearer picture of what to expect in Rosemount for the year ahead. I don’t claim to have a perfect crystal ball for the future, but I’d like to share some of the major developments you should see.
We still have some approvals to complete, but I anticipate that construction will begin in 2020 on an indoor recreation center. All evidence continues to point to the need for more places for our community, young and old, to exercise, recreate, and compete in physical activities. I think it’s realistic to expect that the center would open its doors in fall 2021.
We will also continue working to implement recommendations of the Public Facilities Task Force, which indicated a need for a new police station and public works facility to support our growing community. Investigation and design work on this important project will begin in 2020.
In the meantime, we will have seven outdoor fields ready for spring sports this year at the Flint Hills Recreation Complex. Another big parks project you’ll see will be the restoration of Carroll’s Woods to clear out invasive plants.
It should become a little easier to get around town next year after major projects planned to pave Biscayne and Akron Avenues. We’ll also move forward on a project delayed from this year to improve Chippendale Avenue. And we’ve gotten good news from the county for one of our most-complained-about intersections. Engineering work will begin in 2020 to install a traffic signal at Akron and County Road 42, to be completed in 2021.
There’s even more of a need to ease traffic because Rosemount continues to experience growth in housing to serve our families and those who’d like to move here. Developers added 263 housing units for the year through November, and we expect that pace to continue, mostly in the new neighborhoods along Akron.
Here’s a way you can help make sure Rosemount has the resources it needs to serve all residents. The U.S. Census will be taken as of April 1, and it’s important that everyone who lives here is counted. The results will dictate how we’re represented in other levels of government and how much funding they will provide us.
Please don’t miss the mailings you will receive asking you to identify as a Rosemount resident. (We invited the Census Bureau to take part in the community tree lighting, and since Santa was also present, I made sure to verify that he needs to complete a form for the North Pole since that’s where he sleeps most of the year.)
Census numbers will also help persuade businesses to bring new retail options to Rosemount. At City Hall we continue to work on recruiting and engaging with those businesses that will provide services our residents want.
All of that official work will keep us busy through the year. But my colleagues on the City Council and I still want to make it easier for you to ask us questions and share your ideas. We will continue to hold our Out & About sessions to give you that opportunity monthly.
I believe Rosemount is positioned for continued success in 2020. We send our best wishes to your home for a happy and prosperous new year.
Bill Droste is the mayor of Rosemount. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.