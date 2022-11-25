Rosemount Community Band to play Holiday Concert Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rosemount Community Band will play its Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. atThe Well United Methodist Church in Rosemount, 14770 Canada Ave. W. The concert is free and open to the public.The all-volunteer Rosemount Community Band, which started in September 2011, is composedof adult musicians from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and other areas of the south metro.Members range in age from the 20s through the 80s, have various skill levels and all share a loveof music and performing for the community.The band’s director, Tom Maeck, has over 40 years of experience in directing both communityand high school bands, has a Master’s Degree in music education from Northwestern Universityin Evanston, Illinois, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in music education from the University ofWisconsin-Stevens Point. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Community Band Tom Maeck Rosemount The Well United Methodist Church Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rosemount rises as semifinalist at 2022 Grand Nationals Championships Game gurus plan board game cafe in Burnsville What saved Angie Craig, once one of the most vulnerable incumbents? Authorities identify Apple Valley pedestrian who died after being struck by a car Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Nov. 18 E-editions Dakota County Tribune 10 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 10 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 10 hrs ago 0
