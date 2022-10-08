Rosemount Community Band’s Fall Concert is Oct. 15 Oct 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rosemount Community Band will hold its Fall Concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at TheWell United Methodist Church in Rosemount, 14770 Canada Ave. W. The concert is free and open to the public.The all-volunteer Rosemount Community Band, which started in September 2011, is composedof adult musicians from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and other areas of the south metro.Members range in age from the 20s through the 80s, have various skill levels, and all share a loveof music and performing for the community.The band’s director, Tom Maeck, has over 40 years of experience in directing both communityand high school bands, has a master’s degree in music education from Northwestern Universityin Evanston, Illinois, and has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University ofWisconsin Steven’s Point. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Community Band Tom Maeck Rosemount Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Airplane crash kills 2 from Burnsville and Burnsville teacher Punch Pizza to open Apple Valley location Eagan City Council approves Tidal Wave Car Wash Rosemount council member resigns: Tammy Block cites concerns about city’s handling of altercation at her home Six-school co-op will keep Burnsville girls hockey on the ice E-editions Dakota County Tribune Oct 7, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Oct 7, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Oct 7, 2022 0
