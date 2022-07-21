July 25 concert will be start of capital campaign
The Rosemount Community Band does not currently have its own percussion instruments it can transport for use in concerts around the community.
The Rosemount Community Band does not currently have its own percussion instruments it can transport for use in concerts around the community.
With its free Summer Concert on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at The Well United Methodist Church in Rosemount, the RCB will launch a capital campaign to change that.
For rehearsals, the RCB currently uses the instruments at Blackhawk Middle School where they practice; but it does not have percussion instruments to use for concerts.
Those who would like to donate money to the band can mail a check donate online at the band’s website, or contact Mark Enochs, RCB Development Director with questions.
Checks can be mailed to Rosemount Community Band, 3050 145th St. W. No. 380, Rosemount, MN 55068. Those who want to donate online, go to the donation page of the band’s website, at www.rosemountcommunityband.org/donate-to-rcb.
Enochs can be contacted at menochs12@gmail.com.
Donations to the RCB, which is a 501(C)(3) organization, are tax deductible.
Those with percussion instruments in good condition that they would like to donate or those with questions about donating instruments, contact the RCB at rosemountcommunityband@gmail.com.
The July 25 concert is free and open to the public at 14770 Canada Ave. W.
It will be the band’s first performance with new director Tom Maeck.
Maeck has over 40 years of experience in directing both community and high school bands, has a Master’s Degree in music education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a
Bachelor’s Degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point.
The all-volunteer Rosemount Community Band, which started in September 2011, is composed
of adult musicians from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and other areas of the south metro.
Members range in age from the 20s through the 80s, have various skill levels and all share a love of music and performing for the community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.